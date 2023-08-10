Nepra hikes tariffs for consumers of K-Electric, XWDiscos

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased tariffs by Rs 2.31 per unit and by Rs 1.81 per unit respectively for the consumers of K-Electric (KE) and ex-Wapda Distribution companies (XWDiscos) on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment for June 2023.

In two separate decisions, NEPRA has said that CPPA-G had requested a hike of Rs 1.88/unit and KE for Rs 2.34/unit, however after scrutiny of data the regulator has granted a hike of Rs 1.81/unit and Rs 2.31/unit respectively on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment for June 2023. Petition submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDiscos said that for the month of June, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.5084/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs9.3930/unit. XWDisoc had requested NEPRA to allow it to pass the increase of Rs1.8846/unit to consumers. KE had requested an increase of Rs 2.34 per unit. The increase will have impact of nearly Rs29 billion (including GST) for the Discos consumers and Rs 5 billion (including GST) on the KE’s consumers and it will be applicable on bills for the month of August, according to notification. The increase shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers. According to the data submitted to NEPRA the cost of generation from K-Electric (KE)’s own power plants in June was 114 percent higher than the electricity purchased from external sources. KE had generated expensive power of up to Rs 50.31/unit during June. K Electric had generated electricity at an average cost of Rs 24.90/ unit from its own power plants, which is 114 percent higher that electricity purchased from external sources Rs 11.65/unit. KE has purchased power at Rs 9.340/unit from CPPA-G. K Electric generated electricity from High Speed Diesel (HSD) at Rs 50.31/unit, LNG at Rs 43.37/unit, from furnace oil in June at Rs 35.91/ unit. K Electric did not generate any electricity from gas in June.