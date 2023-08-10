Pakistan Army alive to thwart nefarious designs of enemy, says COAS

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen­eral Syed Asim Munir Wednes­day visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum.

COAS witnessed Live Fire and manoeuvres of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot and scoot ca­pabilities of long range SH-15 artillery guns and innovative equipment display, says a press release issued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS appreciated combat pro­ficiency of the crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry. COAS remarked that “Pakistan Army was alive to the existing and emerging challeng­es and possessed the where­withal to thwart nefarious de­signs of its adversaries through the entire gamut of threat.”

COAS appreciated high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps. Ear­lier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps and was briefed on operational readi­ness of the Strike Corps.