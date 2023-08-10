Thursday, August 10, 2023
Pakistan Army alive to thwart nefarious designs of enemy, says COAS

General Syed Asim Munir lauds professionalism, offensive spirit displayed by troops of Strike Corps

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2023
RAWALPINDI   -   Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen­eral Syed Asim Munir Wednes­day visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum. 

COAS witnessed Live Fire and manoeuvres of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot and scoot ca­pabilities of long range SH-15 artillery guns and innovative equipment display, says a press release issued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS appreciated combat pro­ficiency of the crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry. COAS remarked that “Pakistan Army was alive to the existing and emerging challeng­es and possessed the where­withal to thwart nefarious de­signs of its adversaries through the entire gamut of threat.”

COAS appreciated high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps. Ear­lier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps and was briefed on operational readi­ness of the Strike Corps.

