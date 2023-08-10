Pakistan, China exchange perspectives on developments in South Asia

The third round of Pakistan-China Director General level Consultations on South Asia was held in Beijing yesterday.

Director General South Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ilyas Mehmood Nizami led the Pakistan side while the Chinese delegation was headed by Director General Asian Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liu Jinsong.

The two sides exchanged perspectives on the developments in South Asia and the wider region. The deliberations were marked by mutual understanding and commonality of views.

During his visit to Beijing, Director General Ilyas Nizami also called on China's Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong where the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China relations was discussed.