Thursday, August 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, China exchange perspectives on developments in South Asia

Pakistan, China exchange perspectives on developments in South Asia
Web Desk
4:17 PM | August 10, 2023
National

The third round of Pakistan-China Director General level Consultations on South Asia was held in Beijing yesterday.

Director General South Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ilyas Mehmood Nizami led the Pakistan side while the Chinese delegation was headed by Director General Asian Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liu Jinsong.

The two sides exchanged perspectives on the developments in South Asia and the wider region. The deliberations were marked by mutual understanding and commonality of views.

During his visit to Beijing, Director General Ilyas Nizami also called on China's Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong where the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China relations was discussed.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1691645461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023