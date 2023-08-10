Pakistan hockey team knocked out of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy   

CHENNAI - Pakistan hockey team is out of the Asian Champions Trophy after losing 4-0 against arch-rivals India in Chennai, India, on Wednesday. This was the first time Pakistan failed to finish in the top four since the introduction of the Asian Champions Trophy. Pakistan, Japan and Korea all had the same number of points but the latter teams made their way to the semi-finals due to better goal difference. Pakistan started the game positively with great intensity but Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored just before the end of the first quarter, giving his team an upper hand. India started to dominate the game by the start of the second quarter and soon doubled their lead with another goal by the Indian skipper from a penalty corner. India’s continued their dominance and just within the six minutes in the third quarter, Jugraj Singh struck one to triple his team’s lead. India finished the game 4-0 with Akashdeep Singh adding one more to India’s goal tally. The Green Shirts only managed to win one out of five games in the tournament against China. Pakistan will now play China for the fifth and sixth place playoff on August 11. Malaysia will take on Korea in the first semi-final on August 11, while India will face Japan in the second semi-final on the same day.