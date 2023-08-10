“The past is always present in the layers of our lives; it shapes who we are and who we will become.”

–Isabel Allende

The Trulli of Alberobello are unique limestone dwellings found in the picturesque town of Alberobello in Apulia, Italy. These traditional houses are characterized by their conical roofs built with stone slabs, creating a distinct architectural style. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Trulli attract visitors with their charming and quaint appearance. These historical constructions reflect the ingenuity of the local population in utilising local resources for creating sustainable and durable dwellings, preserving a traditional way of life that dates back to the 14th century.