PML-N appoints youth coordinators in 4 Punjab divisions

LAHORE - Following the appointment of women coordinators in all 36 districts of Punjab the other day, the PML-N on Thursday appointed youth coordinators in four Pun­jab divisions to activate the party’s youth cadres ahead of the coming elections. The PML-N’s senior vice-pres­ident and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave away the notifications to youth coordinators of Ba­hawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore divisions in a party meeting held at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town Lahore. She congratulated the party men who have been appointed youth coordinators saying they will play an important role in organizing the youth in their respective constitu­encies. She claimed that the PML-N had become the only party with largest represen­tation of youth. “Party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are leading the youth with the power of Islamic thought, two-nation theory and the thoughts of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam”, she said, add­ing that youth are the future of Pakistan. She hoped they would nurture the golden principles of faith, belief and discipline. Maryam said that youth participation in the decision-making process of the party was a guarantee to the bright future of Pakistan.