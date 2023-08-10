PML-N displays articles inscribed with party slogans

LAHORE - The central secretariat of the PML-N Thursday held a ceremony in Model Town to display different items bear­ing party slogans as party’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz took keen interest in them. Maryam Nawaz liked party flags, pictures of Nawaz Sharif and items with party slogans. She gave instruc­tions to use items with party slogans in preparation for up­coming elections. These items included trendy coffee cups, notebooks, badges and post­ers as all of them had PML-N flag, election symbol lion and various slogans on them. “Many comments, reviews and programs have been done on my coffee cup. Now, I am m using a new coffee cup that makes coffee more enjoyable”, said Maryam Nawaz.