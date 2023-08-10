PML-N displays articles inscribed with party slogans

LAHORE - The central secretariat of the PML-N Thursday held a ceremony in Model Town to display different items bearing party slogans as party’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz took keen interest in them. Maryam Nawaz liked party flags, pictures of Nawaz Sharif and items with party slogans. She gave instructions to use items with party slogans in preparation for upcoming elections. These items included trendy coffee cups, notebooks, badges and posters as all of them had PML-N flag, election symbol lion and various slogans on them. “Many comments, reviews and programs have been done on my coffee cup. Now, I am m using a new coffee cup that makes coffee more enjoyable”, said Maryam Nawaz.