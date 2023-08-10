PPP shortlists names for Sindh caretaker CM

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday shortlisted names for the caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

Sources said that the panel includes retired bureaucrats and judges. The PPP wants a unanimous caretaker CM. The PPP leadership has already started consultation with other parties on the interim setup.

The CM will also hold a meeting with the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly in this regard.

Caretaker PM

Earlier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement suggested the name of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori for the caretaker prime minister.

The MQM delegation, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddique, met PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday. The PM himself welcomed the delegation comprising Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Syed Aminul Haq.

Sources said that during the meeting which lasted 20 to 25 minutes, both sides talked about the current situation and the caretaker government setup as well.

The delegation thanked the PM for addressing their apprehensions and making their suggestions part of the census.