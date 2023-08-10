Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day

LAHORE - Prepa­rations to celebrate the 77th In­dependence Day in a befitting manner are in full swing and have entered the final phase. Independence Day will be cel­ebrated on Monday with a re­newed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islam­ic Welfare State. The main fea­ture of the celebrations will be the national flag hoisting cere­mony in Islamabad. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country. People are purchasing national flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners as part of the celebration of Inde­pendence Day.