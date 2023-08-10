Thursday, August 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day
News Desk
August 10, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Prepa­rations to celebrate the 77th In­dependence Day in a befitting manner are in full swing and have entered the final phase. Independence Day will be cel­ebrated on Monday with a re­newed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islam­ic Welfare State. The main fea­ture of the celebrations will be the national flag hoisting cere­mony in Islamabad. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country. People are purchasing national flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners as part of the celebration of Inde­pendence Day.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1691566814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023