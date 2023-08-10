President dissolves National Assembly to pave way for elections

In his farewell address, Shehbaz Sharif holds previous govt responsible for current price hike n Says he will hold consultations today with Opposition Leader for nomination of caretaker PM n Announces various incentive packages for overseas Pakistanis.
ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi late Wednesday night dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, just a couple of days before the completion of its five year term.
A short official communiqué issued by the presidency late night said that President Arif Alvi under Article 58(1) of the Constitution approved the summary sent by the prime minister. Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif signed the summary sent to him by parliamentary affairs Ministry late Wednesday night and immediately forwarded it to the president for his consent and orders.
The summary was sent under Article 58 of the Constitution by the prime minister through proper official channel to the president for approval. A statement issued by Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said that under Article 224 of the Constitution the installation of caretaker PM and the cabinet had been requested.
The statement said the parliamentary affairs ministry would issue notification of dissolution of the national assembly after approval from the president. Sources told The Nation that PM Shehbaz Sharif would continue as prime minister till the appointment of caretaker PM under the Constitution which may take two to three days more. The cabinet division issued notification about the dissolution of the National Assembly and the federal cabinet as well.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed firm commitment to make Pakistan an economically self-reliant and a debt free country through collective efforts.
In his farewell speech in the National Assembly, he said that the coalition government successfully tackled the challenges on the economic front during the last sixteen months. The prime minister said the government tactfully averted default, revived the IMF programme and extended all possible support to the flood affected people.
PM Sharif also said the government had given an economic revival vision. He said under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, areas such as agriculture, information technology, mineral and exports have been targeted. He said whosoever forms the next government after the general election will take forward this vision of economic revival. The prime minister recalled that it was the first time in ten years that the country witnessed a bumper wheat crop this year and it is expected that cotton will also see a good production. Shehbaz Sharif strongly criticised the performance of the previous government, saying their conduct damaged our relations with the United States, China and some other brotherly countries.
Referring to the conviction of the PTI Chairman in Toshakhana case, the prime minister said the present government during the last sixteen months has not targeted any of its political opponents. He said it is not a matter of celebration that a leader of a political party has been sentenced. Shehbaz Sharif said the previous government pushed the opposition to the wall during its four year stint.
Strongly condemning the 9th May violent incidents, the prime minister said these were a rebellion against the State of Pakistan, the Armed Forces and the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. He acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces and Security Agencies of the country to defeat terrorism. He said this House should again take notice of the May 9 conspiracy and pass a condemnation resolution so that nobody could dare repeat such acts in future.
Regarding some points raised by BNP Chief Sardar Jan Akhter Mengal, Shehbaz Sharif said he tried his best to fulfill all the legitimate demands of the people of Balochistan. He said water and electricity projects in Gwadar have been completed in a short span of sixteen months. He, however, assured the House that all the unresolved issues of the province would be addressed with the collective approach as Pakistan cannot move forward without the development of Balochistan. Talking about future course of action, the prime minister said he would send the advice to the President of Pakistan for the dissolution of the National Assembly tonight. He added that tomorrow he would hold consultations with the Opposition Leader for the nomination of a caretaker Prime Minister in accordance with the Constitution.
Paying tributes to former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep gratitude to all the coalition partners, Opposition Members and his Cabinet Members for their support and guidance in running affairs of the government. He also thanked the Speaker National Assembly, the Chairman Senate and the staff of the Parliament for their consistent cooperation. Leader for opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed, in his farewell address, came down hard on PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan on his wrong policies. He said it was a right decision by the parliamentarians to dislodge the PTI government through a no-confidence motion. Riaz also lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for preventing the country from economic default. Minister for Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said economic stability will be the biggest challenge for the next National Assembly. Minister called for collective efforts to put Pakistan on the path of economic stability by utilizing its own resources instead of relying on foreign loans. “We need to provide relief to the people of Pakistan from the increasing inflation in the country,” he said.
The House on its last day passed “The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023” aimed at protecting rights of journalists and media workers. The bill was moved by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. Minister congratulated the media organizations including Parliamentary Reports Association, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists as well as the Rawalpindi and Islamabad Union of Journalists upon the passage of the bill
‘Sacrificing politics for sake of country’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the coalition government actively worked for welfare and prosperity of the country during a very short span of sixteen months. Addressing the farewell meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad, the prime minister said the coalition government sacrificed their politics for the sake of the country and to save it from economic default.
He said the country was badly affected by the floods last year and rehabilitation of the flood hit people was a big challenge for the government.
Shehbaz Sharif lauded the efforts of NDMA, Pak Army and all other rescue institutions which worked for the rehabilitation of flood affected people.
He said eighty billion rupees have been distributed transparently among the flood affected people across the country under Benazir Income Support Programme. About inflation, the prime minister said the previous government is responsible for the present price hike in country, but the incumbent government took difficult decisions to strengthen the national economy.
The Prime Minister thanked for valuable support of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Reham, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Aimal Walli Khan, Khalid Magsi, Nawab Akhtar Mengal, Aslam Bhootani, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Allama Sajid Mir, Shah Zain Bugti and Abdul Malik Baloch for running the government affairs. He appreciated the leadership of the allied government for their valuable contribution, positive criticism, and support during the tenure.
Referring to the IMF agreement, Shehbaz Sharif said we have made no politics over the agreement with IMF. He lauded the support of Chinese ex-premier in this regard. Shehbaz Sharif termed the Chinese 25 billon dollars investment in the second phase of CPEC saying that long awaited projects of CPEC regarding energy and water completed in Gwadar with the special attentions of Balochistan government. He thanked the Chinese government for rollover of its five billion dollars commercial loans. About 9th May violent incidents and attacks on national installations, the Prime Minister said under a well hatched conspiracy against state, Pak Army and Chief of Army Staff, such attacks were carried out and martyrs monuments were disgraced.
He termed it terrorism and reaffirmed that the culprits involved in these attacks will be brought to justice at all cost.
He said the Army Chief and force showed restraint, otherwise, the situation would have been much deteriorated. The Prime Minister stressed the need of political harmony among federal and provincial’s governments and all political parties to bring the country out of crises. He thanked all the provincial Chief Ministers and government officers who contributed and supported the government during the last sixteen months.