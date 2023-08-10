Punjab cabinet paves way for extensive rural sanitation drive

LAHORE - The 22nd provincial cabinet meet­ing convened Wednesday at the Chief Minister’s Office paved the way for launching of a comprehensive clean­ing and sanitation programme in Punjab’s rural villages. The cabinet granted approval for the commence­ment of this program in rural union councils across the province. The inauguration of this endeavor, sched­uled for August 14, will be officiated by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi himself. Emphasizing the im­portance of a successful programme, the chief minister instructed the for­mulation of a robust strategy. The proposal to levy fees for cleaning and sanitation from smaller households was rejected by Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi. Additionally, a ministerial committee was established during the meeting to devise protocols for the admission process in medical and dental colleges. The creation of the Board of Management for Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College was also sanctioned. Further decisions in­cluded entrusting the management of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, and authorizing the recruitment of 6,000 nurses to address the short­age in Punjab. The chief minister em­phasized the swift completion of the nurse recruitment process. Approval was granted for the admission policy for government medical and dental colleges in the current fiscal year.