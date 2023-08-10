Punjab CM, Canadian High Commissioner explore cooperation in different sectors

LAHORE - Canada’s High Commissioner Les­lie Scanlon Thursday had a meeting with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office as they explored opportunities of cooperation in different fields. The discussions revolved around bolster­ing cooperation in the domains of agriculture, environment, health, and women’s empowerment. The Cana­dian envoy pledged technical support to tackle environmental challenges, particularly smog, and commended the Punjab government’s effective an­ti-polio initiatives. The Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the strong and amicable relations between Paki­stan and Canada, stressing the need to further enhance collaboration across diverse sectors. He expressed eagerness for Canada’s assistance in advancing oilseed development and addressing smog-related issues espe­cially in cities like Lahore. Mohsin Naq­vi revealed that the Punjab govern­ment has charted plans for a sprawling botanical garden spanning 5 thousand acres, aimed at enhancing Lahore’s environment. Efforts to combat smog and secure a clean environment for the younger generation are being actively pursued. He noted the comprehen­sive measures taken to offer maximal facilities to farmers, resulting in sub­stantial savings of 3 billion dollars through successful cotton cultivation this year. In response, the Canadian High Commissioner affirmed the in­tention to deepen cooperation with the Punjab government. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer and Amir Mir, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board, Secretary of Ag­riculture, Secretary of Health, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Investment Board, Chairman of Punjab Informa­tion Technology Board.