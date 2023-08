Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has inaugurated the 42 kilometers link road that connects Bahawalpur with M5 Motorway near Jhangra.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the project was proposed during PML-N government and was completed with a cost of 4.5 billion rupees.

The Governor said the link road was originally a four-lane double road but was converted to a single road by the PTI government.

He said the road will be upgraded to its original plan when PML-N gets back into power.