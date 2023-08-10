Punjab Police to provide financial assistance to families of martyrs for construction of houses

LAHORE - On behalf of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, steps are being taken for the welfare of the legal heirs of police martyrs. In continuation of which the provision of plots to the families of po­lice martyrs before 2017 has been started. In the ceremony, the families of four mar­tyrs were given the residential plots in the housing schemes equipped with all the fa­cilities of Punjab. IG Punjab Dr. Usman An­war said that Punjab Police will also pro­vide financial assistance to the families of the martyrs for the construction of houses on these plots. The IG Punjab further said that MoUs have been concluded with pri­vate estate developers for the plots of the families of Punjab police martyrs. Accord­ing to the details, in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar and the officials of the private estate developers signed the MoUs. Under the MoUs, three developers will give free plots to the families of police martyrs in their housing projects. In the ceremony, the families of the four martyrs were also given ownership papers of the plots in the private housing society of Vehari. The families included of police martyrs Head Constable Allah Rakha, Head Constable Arshad Ali, Constable Mudassar Nadeem and Constable Khalid Hussain. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that in the next phase, 25 lakh rupees financial assistance will be provided to the families of the martyrs for the construction of houses. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked private estate developers Qazi Hamid, Chaudhry Siddique and Sheikh Yousaf for their sup­port for the welfare of police martyrs. After the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also made the children of the martyrs visit Shuhada wall, where the names of all the martyrs of the Punjab Police are engraved in golden words. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Hu­mayun Bashir Tarar, RPO Multan Captain Retired Sohail Chaudhry, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and DPO Vehari Muhammad Essa Khan and other officers participated in the event. Officials of private housing schemes and develop­ers were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Lahore High Commissioner of Canada, Leslie Scanlon (H-E Leslie Scan­lon) visited Central Police Office and met Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar. Canadian High Commis­sioner Leslie Scanlon who led the delega­tion included First Secretary, Mr. James McNee and Senior Political Officer Mu­hammad Zubair. On behalf of Punjab Po­lice, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Yunas, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi and other officers were present on the occasion. During the meeting, train­ing, capacity building, security of foreign nationals and other issues of police force were discussed. The Canadian delegation was apprised of Punjab Police’s innova­tive reforms, anti-crime and service deliv­ery projects. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG IT Ahsan Younas, while briefing the Canadian delegation about the police dashboard, said that all the professional affairs, software, applications of the Pun­jab Police are directly monitored on the dashboard. IG Punjab further said that the police investigation system has been upgraded and made more active with the effective use of modern technology. The intelligence-based operations of CTD are going on for complete elimination of ter­rorism, sectarianism and extremism.