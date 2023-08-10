Residents demand action against Pir Chua’s graveyard land grabbers

RAWALPINDI - Residents of Union Council 35 Rawalpindi city on Wednesday demanded of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to take action against grabbers of Pir Chua’s graveyard land.

Dilawar Khan, a resident of Iqbal Colony said that contrary to policy of the Punjab government, illegal construction was being carried out in Pir Chua graveyard adjacent to Masjid Faiz ul Quran.

He said that some land grabbers had constructed a building in the graveyard by erasing graves apparently in connivance with the concerned officials for which they have not any legal documents. Sheikh Hafeez another resident of the area said building inspector have turned a blind eye to the illegal activities taking place in the area, which were not possible without backing of the concerned staff.

He said that they have complained to the Municipal administration several times but no action had been taken yet. The residents have demanded of the MCR to demolish the illegal construction and registered FIRs against those who have no legal position in this regard. When contacted, Chief Officer MCR Amjad Dhillon admitted that the matter was in his notice and the staff would look after all the matters related to illegal construction in the graveyard. He said that legal action would be taken against the alleged land grabbers.