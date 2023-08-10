Rise in cybercrime  

I am writing to shed light on the concerning increase in cybercrimes during the ongoing pandemic, an issue that needs urgent attention from our community and authorities alike.

In the face of an unprecedented increase in remote work and online education, we have witnessed a disturbing rise in phishing attacks, data breaches, and online scams. Innocent victims, often unfamiliar with advanced technology, are duped out of their hard-earned money, personal details, or confidential business information.

With these criminals continuously evolving their tactics, it’s crucial that we emphasise the importance of cyber hygiene. Regular updating of passwords, usage of secured networks, and education about how to spot suspicious emails or messages can make a significant difference.

I urge our local schools, businesses, and community centres to host cybersecurity workshops and seminars. This can equip citizens with the tools and knowledge they need to protect themselves in the digital landscape. Likewise, it is equally essential for law enforcement agencies and government bodies to prioritise this issue and adopt proactive measures to curb these cyber threats.

We cannot afford to ignore the digital safety of our community members. By working together to tackle this issue, we can help ensure a safer online environment for everyone in our community during the pandemic and beyond.

SAMREEN RIAZ,

Karachi.