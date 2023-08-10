Shares index gains 797 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 797.77 points, a positive change of 1.68 per cent, closing at 48,227.60 points against 47,429.83 points the previous trading day. A total of 312,301,182 shares were traded during the day as compared to 336,078,121 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.305 billion against Rs 12.547 billion on the last trading day. As many as 335 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 207 of them recorded gains and 109 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Oil and Gas Dev with 37,776,498 shares at Rs 104.35 per share; Pak Petroleum with 22,796,703 shares at Rs.73.84 per share and JS Bank Ltd with 21,564,500 shares at Rs.5.35 per share. Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 48.90 per share price, closing at Rs 701.03, whereas the runner-up was Siemens Pak with Rs 21.99 rise in its per share price to Rs 672.99.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 439.00 per share closing at Rs 8560.00; followed by Mari with a Rs 77.00 decline to close at Rs 1605.33.