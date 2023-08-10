Thursday, August 10, 2023
SMEDA to organize webinar on e-entrepreneurship  

August 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a webinar on “e-entrepreneurship” for profitable business growth on August 10 (Thursday). 

SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, is offering free online awareness sessions on various e-commerce verticals through pre-qualified services provider M/S Extreme commerce across Pakistan, according to a source in the authority.

The webinar provides information about what is e-entrepreneurship, the types of entrepreneurs, the art and science of getting rich, the challenges of e-entrepreneurs, successful e-entrepreneurs and strategic e-entrepreneurship. The training session would be attended by individuals and firms operating in e-commerce verticals, existing and potential SMEs, young entrepreneurs and SME owners and their staff.

 

