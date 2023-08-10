TEVTA holds tech, vocational course for street children

PESHAWAR - The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority as initiated a commendable endeavour by introducing free technical and vocational courses, with the noble objective of equipping underprivileged street children with valuable skills and education. This initiative was formally launched on Wednesday.

Shah Fahad, the Deputy Commissioner, expressed his support for the program during his visit to the centre located at University Town. He emphasized that the primary aim of this program is to provide education and skills training to street children, empowering them to secure employment opportunities or even establish their entrepreneurial ventures. Over six months, these comprehensive courses will cater to both male and female street children between the ages of 11 and 15.