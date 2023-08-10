Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES-Tory Lanez, the man convicted of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office told CNN. In December of last year, a Los Angeles jury found Lanez guilty of three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Stallion in the Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles County District Attorney told CNN at the time. Lanez had pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to prosecutors. The jury convicted him on all three counts. Stallion accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after she exited a vehicle they had been riding in following an argument. At a press conference following the sentencing on Tuesday, LA County District Attorney George Gascón explained how Lanez attempted to “silence” Stallion after she accused him of shooting her in 2020. “Over the past three years, [Lanez] has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate [Stallion], silence her and keep her from defending and bringing her truth out,” Gascón said. “Despite the physical violence, verbal attacks and attempts at public humiliation, [Stallion] remained strong and shared the events of that fateful night with the jury and the world,” the district attorney continued. Stallion’s position as a popular entertainer has “brought a spotlight on the important issue of violence against women,” Gascón added. “There are many people in our community that endure acts of violence every day from people close to them and feel reluctant to come forward when this happens.

I hope that [Stallion’s] bravery gives hope to those that feel helpless,” he said.

Gascón also read aloud a portion of a statement made by Stallion in court Monday.

“Every day I think of others across the world who are victims of violence and survive. It is truly the most powerless feeling, especially when you question whether the justice system can truly protect you. Fortunately, the district attorney’s office fought for me. I’m incredibly grateful to them and the jury for the attention to the evidence and siding with the truth. But if it can happen to me, imagine those who lack the resources and support systems to help them,” Stallion said, according to the district attorney.