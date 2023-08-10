Woman dies, another injured in wild bear attacks in Balakot

BALAKOT - A woman was killed in Balakot’s Mang village while another was injured in village Pambara in two sep­arate attacks by wild bear, officials said Wednesday. A wild bear attacked a woman identified as Fatima in Mang village, resulting in fatal injuries that she couldn’t survive. In another incident, the wife of Wali ur Rehman sustained severe facial injuries due to bear attack in the village of Pambara Kaghan. She was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where doc­tors declared her condition as critical.

The recent surge in climatic changes has prompt­ed wild animals, including bears and leopards, to migrate from the forests of Kaghan and Naran to res­idential areas. This movement has led to an alarm­ing increase in the frequency of wild animal attacks on both humans and domestic animals through­out Mansehra district. Muhammad Javed, a general counsellor from village Ghanool Kaghan, said that leopard also attacked and killed three horses along with numerous other animals in broad daylight in Siri Pai. He expressed concern over the safety of the thousands of tourists who frequently visit the popular tourist destination, particularly due to the presence of leopards during daylight hours.