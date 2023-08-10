Thursday, August 10, 2023
Young girls educated about different professional careers

August 10, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The Ran’aa Child Welfare Foundation, as part of the “I Dream” initiative funded by the United States, has taken strides to educate young women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about a diverse array of professions. This project, supported by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), aims to inspire young girls to envision a multitude of career paths beyond traditional stereotaypes. The goal is to expand their range of opportunities, as emphasized in a press release issued recently.

During the program, these girls had the chance to explore various venues in Peshawar and engage with women actively working in diverse fields. These fields encompassed prominent roles such as journalists, bureaucrats, archaeologists, and other professionals. Noteworthy figures like Syed Zainab Naqvi, Assistant Commissioner of Peshawar; Sadia Qasim Shah, a distinguished female journalist; Zainab Farhat, a trailblazing banker; Mehwish Muhib Kakakhel, a dedicated lawyer; Syed Gul Kalash, an accomplished archaeologist; and Tameen Khan, an inspiring athlete, met with the girls.

