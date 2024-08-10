Saturday, August 10, 2024
27 quadcopters to be purchased for counter-terrorism operations in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2024
LAHORE   -   Under the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, the mission to equip law enforcement agencies with advanced technology is rapidly nearing completion, as the provincial cabinet has approved the purchase of 27 state-of-the-art quadcopters to enhance surveillance and counter-terrorism operations in the region. According to a spokesman for the Home Department, the Punjab cabinet has sanctioned a summary submitted by the Home Department for the acquisition of advanced quadcopters. A budget of PRs214 million has been approved for this procurement.

Specifically, 20 surveillance quadcopters will be deployed in districts including Attock, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. Additionally, seven payload-carrying quadcopters will be allocated to Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. These payload-capable quadcopters can launch two 80mm mortar shells at a target in a single operation.

Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal stated that all necessary resources are being provided to combat terrorists and criminal elements. The purchase of the advanced quadcopters is expected to significantly bolster law enforcement efforts in Kacha and border areas.

