Accidents are not an ill fate, we can prevent them: CTO Amara

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar said on Friday that the traffic of a city is considered to be one of the parameters to gauge the extent to which a society is civilised. She also emphasised that the improvement in traffic system could be brought through education and awareness and not through merely issuing challan tickets to the violators.

The chief traffic officer expressed these views while addressing a road safety seminar here at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences on Friday. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and In-charge traffic education Fehmeeda Zeeshan were also present on this occasion.

CTO Amara Athar also explained that the traffic system depends on the road engineering, education and enforcement. She said that the traffic education should be part of the syllabus. Instead of strictly implementing the penalties, the people could be educated about the road safety rules, she said.

“The road accidents are not an ill fate but these mishaps happen due to negligence and reckless driving. We can prevent them,” she added. A large number of university students attended the seminar. The students on this occasion also delivered speeches and presented tableau to promote traffic awareness in the society.

Our Staff Reporter

