Adolescent Riders

Turbat, a city in western Balochistan, is overrun with underage riders, many of whom are the cause of horrific road accidents. Not a day passes without these young riders being involved in traffic mishaps. These minors, in particular, do not follow the instructions of traffic police, disregarding the consequences of their actions. Desperate to reach their destinations quickly, they fail to realize that speeding is the root cause of deadly accidents. Alarmingly, over the past few years, a significant number of innocent civilians in Turbat have lost their lives due to the reckless behaviour of these young riders.

These adolescents seem unaware that their aggressive and reckless riding might not only endanger their own lives but also bring harm to others. The underage riding in Turbat is a serious menace that needs to be addressed immediately. The traffic police in Turbat should enforce strict rules and penalties for underage riders. Additionally, a campaign should be initiated to actively discourage underage riding. Only by taking these steps can we hope to reduce the number of underage riders and make our roads safer.

NIZAM UDDIN,

Singanisar.