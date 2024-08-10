Saturday, August 10, 2024
All resources being utilised to facilitate people travelling by public transport

Muhammad Sabrin
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -   Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan has said that in the light of the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all resources are being utilised to provide facilities to the people travelling by public transport. He said that all possible facilities should be provided to the commuters at the general bus stands and said that on the direction of Maryam Nawaz, C-class stations are being upgraded. Besides, e-bike facilities being  provided for students. He directed that motorcycle accidents should be controlled. Provincial minister also directed to take strict action against those transporters involved in overloading. He also directed District Transport Authority Attock to enforce fares and take action on violation of the same as per the instructions of the government.

