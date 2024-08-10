Saturday, August 10, 2024
BEOE advises emigrants to reach out only valid OEPs

APP
August 10, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -   The officials of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment have advised the foreign job-seekers to only reach out to valid Overseas Employment Promoters to avert any loss of time, money and their energies.

Talking to APP on Friday, they said there were only 2,577 Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) licenses that were valid as more than 5048 licenses had been pronounced invalid. Out of the invalid OEPs, the licenses of some 670 were cancelled on various grounds while 805 were expired and the rest of them had surrendered, they added. 

They said all foreign jobs-seekers must visit the official webpage of BEOE regularly to get fresh and valid information and protect themselves from unauthorised OEPs. The officials said that the BEOE was mandated to regulate emigration under the Emigration Ordinance, 1979, promote the Emigration of Pakistani citizens and look after the interest and welfare of the emigrants.

Among other functions, the BEOE had been advising the federal government on emigration policies and procedures, monitoring and supervision of Overseas Employment Promoters through 7 Protectorates of Emigrants Offices, processing of Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) Licences and giving pre-departure briefings to emigrants.

