Bilawal blames judiciary for current political crisis

In NA, PPP chief says SC resurrected a ‘defunct’ political party by giving reserved seats. PPP had to fight for justice for its martyred leaders. Regrets lack of national consensus to fight terrorism.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that a defunct political party was resurrected through a court decision that stripped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol (bat), claiming that the judiciary was responsible for the current political crisis in the country.

“No one sitting in this House is responsible for the current crisis in the country. Only the court was and is the reason for the crisis,” asserted the PPP chairman while speaking in the National Assembly here on Friday.

“The history of judiciary is before everyone,” Bilawal said, adding that his party had to fight for justice on behalf of its martyred leaders — Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He added that the PPP founder did not get a fair trial from the judiciary, while lamenting the delay in justice for common citizens. It was this year, he added, that his grandfather received justice posthumously.

Commenting on PTI’s bat symbol case, Bilawal said it was initially a result of the party’s “rigged” intra-party elections, according to the court. He insisted that the verdict on the bat symbol was not issued by him or the government.

“This verdict resurrected a dead political party after which, it started mobilising,” he said, adding that the decision had political implications and benefitted the PTI at the last minute — closer to February 8 general polls.

The Supreme Court had, ahead of elections, stripped the PTI of its electoral symbol ‘bat’.

“They have handed out the verdict and seats [to PTI] like candy,” he said, adding that the court issued a political decision that the party did not even seek.

“They did not even ask for it and the law and the Constitution did not even permit it.”

The PPP politician lamented about the rise of politics of hatred in the country. “The political division today did not exist earlier.”

Pointing towards the political crisis in Bangladesh, Bilawal said Pakistanis are carefully watching the unfolding situation in the wake of the anti-government protest that triggered its prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

He urged the House to pave a roadmap to ensure federal and provincial governments’ level patronage to improve athletics and sports facilities for the youth to produce more successful athletes like Arshad Nadeem.

Taking the discourse to the political side, Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the federal capital was formed only to serve the nation as it has no other history and purpose.

Since this city was established, the political leaders have been doing politics for generations but they have not been serving the purpose of national service but rather started conspiracies, leg pulling and paving the way for dictatorial coups that weakened the democracy, he added.

Bilawal added that the law and order situation was aggravating across the country and the political leadership was unable to meet minimum consensus in the House to fight terrorism and other crises.

The PPP Chairman underlined that the country and its institutions would have to uphold their professional duties and responsibilities as per the constitution other then they cannot function properly and serve the due purpose of national service.

He urged the political parties in the House to engage with each other for coping with pressing issues like security and other matters.

The proceedings of the house were witnessed by Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki.

The PPP Chairman welcomed the chief guest Imam Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH), Sheikh Dr Salah bin Muhammad Al Budair, Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malaki and appreciated the Imam’s awe aspiring recitation of the Holy Quran.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, amid the thumping of desk by lawmakers, welcomed the visiting dignitary saying that his presence is a matter of pride and spiritual guidance for us. He said Masjid Al-Nabawi holds a special place in the hearts of all the Muslim across the world.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif welcoming Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair said his presence is a matter of honour.

Leader of opposition Omar Ayub, on point of order, said Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi holds the distinction of leading prayers attended by Muslims across the globe.

Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the visit of Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi will give further impetus to Pakistan-Saudi relationship. He said Saudi Arabia is a friendly country of Pakistan and a leader of Islamic world.