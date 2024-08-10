Saturday, August 10, 2024
BISE Faisalabad declares Matric part-I (9th class) result

APP
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -   The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad has declared the result of the annual examination of Secondary School Certificate part-I (9th class) 2024 here on Friday. The result declaration ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed. Secretary Board Dr Habib ul Rehman, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Ali, and others were present on the occasion. The commissioner uploaded the result on board website www.bise.fsd.edu.pk at 10am. Control Examination Dr Muhammad Ali said that 194,249 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 93,340 passed the exam. The pass percentage recorded 48.05. He said that the result was error free, however, if any candidate has doubt about the result, he reserves the right of rechecking of their papers within 15 days of the announcement of the result.

APP

