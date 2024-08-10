Climate change cell to be set up in KP health dept

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Friday announced establishment of a dedicated Climate Change Cell within the Health Department to address the growing health challenges posed by climate change.

The minister emphasized that health is one of the first sectors to be impacted by climate-induced disasters such as floods and other natural calamities.

“Climate change has introduced new health challenges to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with diseases like malaria, dengue, and Leishmaniasis making their way into the region. Instead of merely responding to outbreaks, we must now focus on preventing them and preparing our health department to tackle the impacts of climate change effectively,” Qasim Ali Shah said.

The minister highlighted that in recent years, monsoon-triggered floods have led to a significant increase in malaria cases, particularly in the southern districts. Contaminated drinking water during floods has also resulted in the spread of gastrointestinal diseases.

Additionally, skin conditions and vector-borne diseases have become more prevalent, all of which are consequences of climate change. Extreme heat and cold waves are particularly affecting vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and women.

The minister underscored the fact that climate change is impacting health centres, healthcare workers, and the public alike. “Climate change is the most significant public health challenge we face today. To address these challenges, the establishment of a Climate Change Cell within the Health Department is essential. All departmental actions, projects, and initiatives must be reviewed with climate change in mind.”

The minister further informed that technical consultations have been completed, and the formal establishment of the Climate Change Cell will soon be materialized.

This initiative marks a critical step towards making the health sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more resilient to the impacts of climate change, ensuring better preparedness and response in the face of emerging health threats.