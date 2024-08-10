Saturday, August 10, 2024
Commissioner, DC visit Arshad Nadeem’s residence, felicitate family

Admin plans for a grand welcome upon Nadeem’s return home

Syed Hammad Ahmed
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Khanewal   -   On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the divisional and district administration visited Chak 101 15L in tehsil Mian Channu to celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic Olympic success. Multan Division Commissioner Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari paid a visit to Nadeem’s home, where they extended heartfelt congratulations to his mother and family. They presented flowers and sweets to honour the Olympian’s remarkable achievement.

In a statement to the media, Commissioner Maryam Khan praised Arshad Nadeem for bringing immense pride to the nation with his world record and Olympic medal. DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari described Nadeem’s victory as a precious gift to the entire country. The administration also announced plans for a grand welcome upon Nadeem’s return home. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Iqbal joined the officials in this celebration.

Tags:

Syed Hammad Ahmed

