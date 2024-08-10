CSJ organizes annual convention titled “How to Tackle Extremism”

LAHORE - Continuing its tradition of observing National Minorities Day, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) organized its 8th annual convention titled “How to Tackle Extremism.” Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora was chief guest while other notable attendees included CSJ’s Executive Director Peter Jacob, Father James Channan, Barrister Aamir Hasan (PML-N), Prof. Dr. Tahir Kamran, Dr. Yaqoob Khan Bangash and Nabeela Feroze Bhatti.

In his welcoming address, CSJ’s Executive Director Peter Jacob called upon all participants to work together with the Punjab government to promote love and harmony. He emphasized the need to implement measures that ensure equality and impartiality.

Speaking at the convention, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted the importance of revising the curriculum to combat extremism, noting that the Department of Human Rights, in collaboration with the Punjab Textbook Board, is playing an active role in eliminating hate material. He mentioned that the Punjab government is making comprehensive arrangements to celebrate International Minority Day on August 11, reflecting its commitment to actualizing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s August 11, 1947 speech. Father James Channan stated that extremist ideologies can only be defeated if unity is maintained within our ranks. A resolution was also presented at the convention, emphasizing the protection of minority rights.