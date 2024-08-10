Dar calls for diplomatic shift to boost development

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed the need to reorient the country’s diplomatic initiatives to ensure that Pakistan’s development agenda is also advanced. Addressing the Graduation Ceremony of 43rd Specialized Diplomatic Course here yesterday, he said the along with conventional diplomacy, we will have to focus more on economic diplomacy. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the need for young diplomats to be equipped with the necessary skill set to promote trade and investment, tourism and opportunities to explore the workforce. He said that Pakistan has great potential in terms of workforce, resources and economy. He said Pakistan has been blessed with tested, proven and certified mineral, granite and stones’ reserves.