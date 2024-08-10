District and Sessions Judge inaugurates plantation campaign by planting sampling

HYDERABAD - District and Sessions Judge Shaheed Benazirabad Allah Bachao Gabol started the Monsoon planting campaign under the green belt by planting saplings in the park of the District and Sessions Court here Friday. On this occasion, the District and Sessions Judge said that the temperature of the country was increasing due to climate change and it was necessary to plant trees on a large scale to reduce the temperature. Maintenance is also mandatory, he said. He further said that plantations had been started in the District and Sessions Court and other courts under the Green Belt campaign to make the country green and environment-friendly, thereby improving the environment. He added that along with the government institutions, the public should actively participate in the plantation campaign and plant saplings in their homes. The event was attended by the judges and high officials of judiciary who also planted saplings. On this occasion, Divisional Forest Officer Mushtaq Ahmed Zardari said that under the Green Belt Campaign, 500 trees were planted in other courts of the district including the District and Sessions Court.

Additional saplings will be planted, he added. Earlier, District and Sessions Judge Allah Bachayo Gabol hoisted the national flag in the District and Sessions Court.