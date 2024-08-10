Saturday, August 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Drug smuggler held with 4.5kg hashish

APP
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The district police of D I Khan have foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 4.5kg hashish from a drug peddler in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Friday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt Police Station headed by SDPO city Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arsalan Gandapur, taking action against smuggling of drugs, arrested a drug smuggler identified as Shahid Khan, son of Haider Khan resident of Peshawar.

The police also recovered 4.5 kilograms hashish from his possession.

The police registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood appreciated the performance of police team.

He said the district police were taking all possible measures to eradicate all crimes from the society especially the menace of drugs.

Kundi criticises KP govt for handling of local bodies system

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1723262358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024