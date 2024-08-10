Drug smuggler held with 4.5kg hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police of D I Khan have foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 4.5kg hashish from a drug peddler in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Friday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt Police Station headed by SDPO city Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arsalan Gandapur, taking action against smuggling of drugs, arrested a drug smuggler identified as Shahid Khan, son of Haider Khan resident of Peshawar.

The police also recovered 4.5 kilograms hashish from his possession.

The police registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood appreciated the performance of police team.

He said the district police were taking all possible measures to eradicate all crimes from the society especially the menace of drugs.