Enjoy The Moment

What happened? Why suddenly the entire Pakistani population feels elated? The nation’s eyes are glittering like gold; what has happened? Why have we forgotten all miseries of life including the excruciatingly painful electricity bills. It must be a miracle. What happened? Is it August, the month of independence? Or is it the ‘colossal change’ brought by the end of a couple of dharnas in the country? Has the government revised the national budget? Oh, has Pakistan got rid of all its ills including the menace of terrorism?

Something extraordinary has happened in the country. Has IMF waived off Pakistan’s entire debt? Has the Supreme Court sprung another surprise by reversing the results of Feb 8 general elections? Is it Khan who is finally showing some flexibility towards a possible reproachment? Has Khan won the battle of nerves? Wait a minute. Have the IPPs left Pakistan forever? Don’t tell me it’s the increased tax to GDP ratio. Really, has the government accepted IMF’s basic demands of taxing the rich and getting rid of subsidies?

A little bird told us that it was none of the above. Something unbelievable happened in the early hours of Aug 9 that caused impromptu celebrations on the streets. With an Olympic gold in his hands, Arshad Nadeem has happened!!! Come to think of it, the ‘relief’ a whole government is struggling to provide to its people - and one resident of Mian Channu did it - all by himself.

NAJM US SAQIB

–The writer is a former ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com