Saturday, August 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Excise department implements new vehicle registration rules and penalties in Islamabad

Excise department implements new vehicle registration rules and penalties in Islamabad
Web Desk
12:42 AM | August 10, 2024
National

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department of Islamabad has introduced new regulations concerning vehicle registration and number plates, impacting fees and penalties for non-compliance.

According to a spokesperson, vehicles with non-standard number plates will now face cancellation of their registration. Owners must pay a re-registration fee to align with the updated standards.

The re-registration fees are as follows: Rs5,000 for vehicles with engines up to 1,000 cc, Rs10,000 for engines between 1,000 cc and 2,000 cc, and Rs20,000 for engines over 2,000 cc. Motorcycles will incur a re-registration fee of Rs1,000.

In addition, repeat offenders who violate the new rules will face significantly higher fines, with penalties escalating to five times the original fee for multiple infractions.

These changes are designed to standardize vehicle registration practices and ensure adherence to the latest regulations. Vehicle owners are encouraged to update their registration and number plates promptly to avoid substantial fines.

Legacy FC, Karachi City clinch spots in National Women's Club Championship Final 2024

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1723180648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024