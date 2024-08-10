Excise department implements new vehicle registration rules and penalties in Islamabad

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department of Islamabad has introduced new regulations concerning vehicle registration and number plates, impacting fees and penalties for non-compliance.

According to a spokesperson, vehicles with non-standard number plates will now face cancellation of their registration. Owners must pay a re-registration fee to align with the updated standards.

The re-registration fees are as follows: Rs5,000 for vehicles with engines up to 1,000 cc, Rs10,000 for engines between 1,000 cc and 2,000 cc, and Rs20,000 for engines over 2,000 cc. Motorcycles will incur a re-registration fee of Rs1,000.

In addition, repeat offenders who violate the new rules will face significantly higher fines, with penalties escalating to five times the original fee for multiple infractions.

These changes are designed to standardize vehicle registration practices and ensure adherence to the latest regulations. Vehicle owners are encouraged to update their registration and number plates promptly to avoid substantial fines.