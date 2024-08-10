Faisalabad Police claim four female robbers arrested

FAISALABAD - Sadr Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested four female robbers while their two accomplices are still at large. A police spokesperson said here on Friday that the police received various complaints that a gang of female criminals enter into the houses under the garb of working as housemaid and rob the valuable items including gold ornaments, cash, etc.

Therefore, a special police team was constituted which conducted raids and arrested four accused including Uzma Bibi, Shakeela, Samia Bibi and Kausar residents of Gibbanwala while their two accomplices are still at large.

The police have registered the latest case against them when they reportedly robbed 5-tola gold ornaments and cash of Rs1 million from the house of one Meer Hasan Dogar resident of Haider Garden.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

18 booked for canal water theft in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Police booked 18 farmers for canal water theft on the reports of the Irrigation Department. According to police sources here Friday, a team of the Irrigation Department detected water theft at Chak No 53-JB. The farmers were stealing canal water through installing pipes and breaching watercourses. Nishatabad police registered cases against farmers and are raiding for their arrest.

Man ends life

A man committed suicide over the ‘misbehaviour’ of his wife in the limits of Thikriwala police station. A police report said here Friday that 20-year-old Sunny Maseih son of Manzoor Maseih, of Essa Nagri, took poisonous pills after he got frustrated over the behaviour of his wife.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died. The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.