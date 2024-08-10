Fighting in east Syria kills at least 13: war monitor

Beirut, Lebanon - Fighting between groups supporting the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces killed 13 people, mostly civilians, a war monitor said Friday. Six children were among the victims of intense shelling of Dahla in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said. Fighting erupted on Wednesday when fighters attacked Kurdish-held areas, according to the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria. The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also reported that 11 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in Dahla. The SOHR said fighters carried out a “massacre” that “resulted in the death of 11 people, including women and six children,” in Dahla.