Five retailers blocked on complaints of deduction from BISP beneficiaries

APP
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN   -  Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) tehsil Kahror Pacca, Husnain Raza, said that five retailers have been blocked on complaints of deduction from financial assistance of BISP beneficiaries.

Talking to APP on Friday, Assistant Director BISP further informed that the strict monitoring of the disbursement of quarterly tranche was being ensured to provide full payment to the deserving beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

He stated that the BISP quarterly financial assistance process was underway smoothly at two campsites of tehsil Kahror Pacca.

Husnain informed that as many as 25,000 BISP beneficiaries have received their amount Rs10,500 each with an educational stipend of their children so far.

District administration has provided security and other necessary arrangements at campsites. He urged the BISP beneficiaries to rectify again before August 31, 2024 to avert the stoppage of stipend.

He also advised the beneficiaries to stay at home and wait for a message regarding quarterly financial aid at their cell phones instead of visiting campsites.

APP

