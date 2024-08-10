Flour dealers protest against withholding tax

Khyber - Flour dealers in Jamrud on Friday held a protest at Bab-e-Khyber rejecting imposition of withholding tax on flour. Organised under the banner of Khyber Flour Dealers Union, the rally was attended by scores of flour dealers, tribal elites and political workers.

Addressing the protesters, president of Atta (flour) Dealers’ Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Abdul Wahid Khan, vice-President Nisar Khan, district chief of the association Haji Abdul Manan Mando Khel, Anjuman-e-Tajeran, Jamrud Bazaar head Kashif Afridi, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) local leader Said Kabeer Afridi and others categorically condemned the federal government and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for implementing what they said tyrannous tax on edibles to deprive the poor people of two time meal. They also criticised the Punjab government for banning inter-provincial movement of flour that would cause artificial scarcity of the item in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants threatened that if withholding tax and the ban on flour movement were not withdrawn then they would extend their protest to other parts of the province. Earlier, the protestors while carrying banners inscribed with their demands held a rally from Jamrud Bazaar to Bab-e-Khyber, chanting slogans against the government.