Gandapur directs to accelerate work on New Peshawar Valley Housing Project

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday instructed the relevant authorities to accelerate development work of the New Peshawar Valley Housing Project.

The Chief Minister issued this directive during an important meeting held at CM House, Peshawar, where he reviewed the progress of this pivotal initiative aimed at improving the standard of living for the people of Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mahsud, Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Khalid Mahmood, and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for the project to adhere to international standards in urban planning and construction, ensuring that it meets the evolving needs of the region’s population. The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of integrating urban forestry into the housing project, advocating for the introduction of mini forests within the development.

Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur also directed the quarters concerned to propose necessary amendments in the relevant legal frameworks for making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services Commission and Right to Information Commission more effective, strong and stable, adding that it is imperative to further improve the relevant legal framework as per public expectations so that the vision behind establishing these Institutions can be materialized in real sense.

These directives, he issued while chairing two separate meetings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Services (RTS) and Right to Information (RTI) Commissions held here at Chief Minister’s House on Friday.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali, Chief Commissioner RTI Farah Hamid Khan, Commissioners RTS Zakir Hussain, Asim Imam and other relevant officials attended the meetings. The participants were thoroughly briefed about the background, mandates, legal frameworks, performance and other related matters of both the commissions.

The CM also directed the authorities for immediate appointment of Chief Commissioner in the Right to Services Commission and two Commissioners in the Right to Information Commission. He further directed authorities to take steps for wide awareness of general public about the services being provided by the commissions, so that the citizens can approach them for the adjudication of their complaints.

“We need special public awareness campaign at large scale across the province to this effect, he remarked and directed that representatives of Right to Services Commission should also attend the ‘Khuli Kachahries’ organised by the Deputy Commissioners for this purpose. He said that people’s confidence in the institutions always depends on timely redressal of their grievances. We have to encourage the citizens and give them full confidence so that they feel free to approach the institutions for solving their problems, he concluded.