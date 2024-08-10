Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem showered with praise and huge rewards

LAHORE - Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024 has not only brought immense pride to the Pakistani nation but has also been met with a wave of generous rewards. Just hours after Nadeem’s groundbreaking achievement, prominent figures across the country announced substantial accolades for the Olympian. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised Nadeem for delivering a remarkable pre-Independence Day gift to the nation and announced a cash prize of Rs100 million in his honor. In Karachi, Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab followed suit by awarding Rs50 million to Nadeem. Additionally, Wahab revealed plans to establish a sports academy in Karachi named after the celebrated javelin thrower. “Arshad Nadeem is a national hero, and we take immense pride in our heroes,” Wahab declared. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has pledged Rs2 million to the . Sindh Government Spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh announced that a gold crown would be awarded to Nadeem, fulfilling a desire expressed by the people of Sukkur. Furthermore, the new sports stadium under construction in Sukkur will be named in Nadeem’s honor. Moreover, singer Ali Zafar has also contributed Rs1 million. He called upon the government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to welcome Nadeem as a hero and suggested the establishment of a sports academy in his name. “With proper support, our athletes could achieve ten golds a year,” Ali Zafar remarked. Cricket journalist Muhammad Furqan Bhatti, moved by Nadeem’s victory, has pledged Rs 500,000 to the gold medalist. Bhatti, with tears of joy, expressed gratitude to Almighty for the victory and congratulated both Nadeem and the nation. “Arshad Nadeem is a true hero of our country, and his victory should be celebrated in a groundbreaking manner,” he said. President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal, while congratulating Arshad Nadeem, announced to reward him with an apartment in ARY Laguna.

“Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal for Pakistan,” said Mr Salman Iqbal and announced: “Arshad Nadeem will be gifted an apartment in ARY Laguna for winning the gold medal.”

Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable feat has ended a 40-year drought of Olympic gold for Pakistan. Despite facing significant challenges in securing adequate facilities and equipment, Nadeem broke the Olympic record with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters.In a show of national support, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution recommending the highest civil award for Nadeem.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub urged that Nadeem be given a grand welcome upon his return home.The Senate, in a gesture of celebration, announced a special dinner in Nadeem’s honor. Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar assured that the Olympian would receive additional prizes.