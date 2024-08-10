Govt committed to bringing comprehensive reforms in power sector: Awais

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Task Force and Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Friday said the government is committed to bring comprehensive reforms in the power sector to enhance its efficiency. Talking to the media after chairing the meeting of National Task Force on Implementation of Structural Reforms in the Power Sector, the minister said that the Task Force reviewed the stock of all Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and their generation capacity. The Task Force also discussed various issues confronted by the energy sector of the country, he added. He said that the National Task Force strongly objected to propaganda about an increase in power tariff. Intentionally, persistent propaganda was being propagated that prices of electricity were being increased, he added. The minister said that practically, the power tariff witnessed a 77 paisa decrease while unfortunately impression was given by various newspapers and television channels that the tariff has been increased.

He said that yesterday, the power regulator- the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification into fuel adjustment cost (FCA) for June. The adjustment for the billing month of August stood at Rs 2.56 per unit as compared to Rs 3.33 for July, thus the consumer would get relief of 77 paisa per unit, he said.

Awais said that the government is making all-out efforts to address issues of the power sector adding that we would work with the same spirit to provide relief to the masses. He said that the people would hear good news within the next few weeks in this regard.

He said efforts would also be made to provide a true picture to the people through an effective communication strategy with the collaboration of all concerned departments.