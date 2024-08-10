Haripur Jail launches industrial showroom

Peshawar - A Jail Industrial Showroom was inaugurated at the Central Prison Haripur on Friday.

The showroom will showcase a range of products crafted by inmates, including furniture, handicrafts, footwear, rugs, and sports goods.

The initiative, spearheaded by Prison Superintendent Umair Khan, aims to provide a platform for prisoners to sell their products directly to the public. Thirty percent of the profits generated will be shared with the inmates, in line with government policies.

An official said the showroom was set up as per the advice of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Prisons Usman Mahsud’s vision to provide inmates with opportunities for skill development and rehabilitation through vocational training.

The prison administration is optimistic that the showroom will not only boost the income of the prison industries but also contribute to the rehabilitation of inmates by providing them with a sense of purpose and achievement.