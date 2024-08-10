Saturday, August 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Haripur Jail launches industrial showroom

Our Staff Reporter
August 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   A Jail Industrial Showroom was inaugurated at the Central Prison Haripur on Friday.

The showroom will showcase a range of products crafted by inmates, including furniture, handicrafts, footwear, rugs, and sports goods.

The initiative, spearheaded by Prison Superintendent Umair Khan, aims to provide a platform for prisoners to sell their products directly to the public. Thirty percent of the profits generated will be shared with the inmates, in line with government policies.

An official said the showroom was set up as per the advice of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Prisons Usman Mahsud’s vision to provide inmates with opportunities for skill development and rehabilitation through vocational training.

The prison administration is optimistic that the showroom will not only boost the income of the prison industries but also contribute to the rehabilitation of inmates by providing them with a sense of purpose and achievement.

Kundi criticises KP govt for handling of local bodies system

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1723262358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024