HED bringing into use all resources to enhance enrollment of students

Gujar khan - The Higher Education Department (HED) is bringing into use all resources to enhance enrollment of students in the public sector colleges to ensure quality education to the youth. The principals and the directorates of the province have been directed to ensure maximum facilitation of the students in the public sector colleges and usher an educational revolution.

This was expressed by the additional secretary Admin and General (A&G) while holding meetings with all principals, deputy directors and directors of colleges from Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions. Presentations on college campuses were also presented by principals to apprise the higher authorities on college environments available facilities and future requirements. Mr Muhammad Azam, the additional secretary A&G, reiterated the need of promoting healthy academic and sports activities and enrollment of maximum students to promote higher education. He said that higher education department was all time available to encourage higher education of the brilliant achievers in academics and sports. The officer also directed the directors of colleges to forge close coordination with the colleges to apprise the provincial authorities of the needs and requirements of colleges. He also assured that the colleges in the rural areas would be soon provided with college teaching interns (CTIs) to overcome shortage of teaching staff there.

The officer hoped that the targets of enrollment set for districts and divisions would be soon achieved.

The officer also appreciated working and performance of the district Rawalpindi in particular. The additional secretary also directed Mr. Sher Ahmed Satti director colleges Rawalpindi to organize Pakistan Day celebrations at Rawalpindi headquarter colleges in befitting manner on August 14.