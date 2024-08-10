Human trafficking attempt foiled, 2 arrested

KARACHI - Authorities at Jinnah International Airport have apprehended two passengers attempting to travel abroad using counterfeit travel documents. According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspects, identified as Muhammad Adeel and Mujahid Ali, were en route to Senegal on visit visas. During immigration clearance, they were flagged as suspicious. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that their passports bore forged entry and exit stamps for Greece and Pakistan. The FIA spokesperson added that the suspects have been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further legal action. An investigation into the case is ongoing.