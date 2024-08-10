ICT battles rain: 11 plaza basements sealed in E-11 sector

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad experienced a heavy downpour that caused rainwater to enter in the basements of several houses, prompting a swift response from the district administration and CDA teams. According to spokesman of ICT administration, as the city battles monsoon challenges, authorities urge residents to take precautions to ensure their safety.

He said the district administration, along with CDA teams, quickly initiated the de-watering process to address the situation.

He said that the multiple complaints were received about water seeping into the basements of various homes. Upon receiving these reports, sanitation teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas. The process of draining water from these houses was carried out using de-watering pumps and was successfully completed.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz, advised residents to avoid sleeping in their basements during the monsoon season.

He also suggested that if sleeping in the basement is necessary, residents should keep an alert system activated to ensure prompt evacuation in case of an emergency. The DC urged residents to report any emergency situations by calling 16.

The DC also appealed to residents in low-lying areas not to park their vehicles on the streets during heavy rains, as there was a risk of water flooding the roads when the nullah overflows. He further advised residents to limit their movement during the monsoon rains to avoid accidents, especially involving children leaving their homes alone.

Meanwhile, in E-11 sector, water stagnation was observed in the basements of several plazas. As a preventive measure, the administration sealed the basements of 11 plazas. Notices were also issued to all residential and commercial buildings, instructing them to vacate their basements as a precaution.

Additionally, the Assistant Commissioner Shalimar held a meeting with representatives of various societies to discuss the situation. The meeting covered rescue operations, the deployment of de-watering sets, and the availability of life jackets and evacuation protocols.

The district administration remains vigilant and ready to assist residents as the monsoon season continues.