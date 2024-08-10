Italy win women’s Olympic cycling madison gold medal

PARIS - Italian riders Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini powered to victory in the women’s madison on Friday, only the second time the cycling event has been held at an Olympics. The pair won three of the 12 sprints to finish on 37 points after a gruelling 120 laps of the Paris velodrome, six clear of world champions Britain in second. The Netherlands won bronze.

The madison is a two-person tactical relay event which features a mass start, with points accumulated from sprints every 10 laps. Crucially, an extra 20 points can be earned if a team laps the field, which is what Italy managed to do, sending them surging up the leaderboard. While the discipline dates back 125 years, it was only introduced to the Olympics in Tokyo three years ago, when Britain’s Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny won gold ahead of Denmark and Russia.

Germany’s Darja Varfolomeev won the gold medal in the Olympic rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final on Friday, becoming the first athlete from her country to take the title. It was the first time Germany had medalled in rhythmic gymnastics since Regina Weber took the bronze at the Los Angeles 1984 Games, before reunification. Varfolomeev scored 142.850 points overall, 2.250 ahead of Bulgaria’s Boryana Kaleyn who took the silver.

The 17-year-old Varfolomeev did not celebrate her victory immediately even as the German supporters cheered. Instead, looking sombre, she walked over to her compatriot Margarita Kolosov to console her for losing out on bronze to Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli. “It’s obviously a pity for her (Kolosov) because she gave her all,” Varfolomeev told reporters. “It’s always a pity if you end up fourth because you’re just outside. “I am extremely happy that I made it.”

Varfolomeev was about 12 years old when she moved to Germany alone from Russia to pursue her dream of becoming a competitive rhythmic gymnast. “I was very focused on myself. It was important for me to stay within my boundaries and stay centred...I have worked so much to get to this point.”

An Olympic medal event since Los Angeles in 1984, rhythmic gymnastics sees athletes perform manoeuvres while using hoops, balls, clubs and ribbons. “It’s not an easy competition, you have to keep your concentration to the very last second,” Italy’s Raffaeli said.

In a more than three-hour final, 10 women each performed four routines to music from Lady Gaga’s “Bad romance” to Dream on” by Aerosmith. Russian-born Varfolomeev, the world number one, fumbled her hoop routine in qualifying but she more than redeemed herself in Friday’s final with the highest hoop score of the day, 36.300.

Her best apparatus score was 36.500 for her ball routine where she exhibited impressive control and kept a smile on her face.Varfolomeev’s ribbon performance was dramatic and mesmerising as she snaked, twirled and pirouetted her way through her last routine to get a score of 33.700. Bulgaria’s Karlos Nasar raised the roof of the Paris Expo with a world record-breaking performance to take the men’s 89kg Olympic weightlifting title at the Paris Games on Friday with a total of 404kg.

The unrivalled lifter produced a superb final lift of 224kg to break his own clean and jerk record of 223 set at the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha in 2023. Added to a best snatch result of 180kg, the 20-year-old broke China’s Li Dajin’s total record of 396kg. Yeison Lopez of Colombia took the silver medal with a 390kg total and Italy’s Antonino Pizzolato won bronze with 384kg.

Lopez, who broke the snatch world record at the Phuket World Championships in April with 182kg, matched Nasar in the snatch but could not keep up the fight and his best in the clean and jerk was 210kg. Pizzolato had two failed lifts in the clean and jerk and his third, of 212kg, was initially disallowed by the judges but the decision was overturned on appeal, giving him third place.

Egyptian Karim Abokahla received medical attention on stage with a right arm injury after his failed third snatch attempt. Canada’s Boady Santavy left the stage in obvious discomfort after failing all three of his clean and jerk lifts.

The United States raced to the gold medal in the Olympic women’s 4x100 metres relay on Friday, capturing their 12th title in the event thanks to three smooth handovers as Britain messed up their final baton exchange. The U.S. team of Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Paris Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson clocked 41.78 seconds after getting the baton around the track with no major mishaps. Britain were not so lucky.

Leading the U.S. through three legs, Amy Hunt struggled to get the baton into Daryll Neita’s hand in pouring rain at Stade de France. Neita lost all her momentum, leaving Richardson with nothing but open track to the finish line. Neita still brought Britain home in 41.85 for silver and Germany claimed bronze in 41.97.

The U.S. have dominated the sprint relay but had to settle for silver behind their great rivals Jamaica at the Tokyo Games. Jamaica were missing three of their leading names in Paris, however, with Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson all injured.

The American squad was stacked with talent, with Richardson winning silver in the Paris 100m, Jefferson bronze and Terry finishing fifth in the final. Richardson let out a roar when she crossed the finish line, and again when the scoreboard, which briefly had Britain on top, corrected the finishing order.

Dominant Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen retained his Olympic track cycling sprint title as he fought off Australia’s Matthew Richardson in the final at the National Velodrome on Friday. Lavreysen was pushed hard in the best-of-three final but the result appeared inevitable as he underlined why he is regarded as almost unbeatable in the power events.

The 27-year-old won both legs to add the sprint gold to the team sprint he won earlier in the week. As he slowed down the hundreds of Dutch fans in the velodrome chanted “Harrie, Harrie” before he stopped on the banked track and lifted his bike above his head to salute them.

Lavreysen, who has 13 world titles across the sprint disciplines, will now go for a hat-trick of golds at this Games when he competes in the keirin event. For Richardson it was his first individual Olympic medal and adds to the bronze he took in the team sprint this week.