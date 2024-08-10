Javed Memorial CC wins PCB North Zone Championship

LAHORE - Javed Memorial Cricket Club clinched the title of the PCB North Zone Club Cricket Championship with an emphatic 83-run victory over MP Gymkhana Cricket Club in the final held at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground in Lahore. M Yasir played a pivotal role in the win, earning the Man of the Match award for his exceptional all-round performance, scoring 62 runs and taking 6 wickets for 24 runs.With this triumph, Javed Memorial Cricket Club has advanced to the Regional Championship Round. They will be joined by the winners of the East and West Zone Championship clubs in the LRCA Regional Championship. Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of LRCA, graced the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest. Abid Hussain, Manager of Cricket Operations at LRCA, presided over the event, which was attended by notable figures including M Ejaz Butt, President of North Zone, M Jameel, Secretary of North Zone, M Naseer Shahzad, Chairman of the Tournament Committee North Zone, former ICC Panel Umpire Mian M Aslam, former North Zone President Masood Anwer, Director of PHA Lahore Amir Ibrahim, and other cricket dignitaries. KhNadeem congratulated the North Zone Lahore for successfully completing the PCB Inter Club Cricket Championship within the stipulated time frame. He urged the East and West Zone Cricket Associations to expedite the completion of their remaining matches.

He also commended Chairman Naseer Shahzad for his adept and professional management of the tournament, emphasizing the vital role of club cricket in nurturing quality cricketers for both domestic and international stages.